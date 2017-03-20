Higher Education Commissioner Visits North Mankato

Minnesota's Commissioner of Higher Education Larry Pogemiller visited South Central College in North Mankato. During his visit, he discussed bonding projects for SCC. The bonding bills that are currently being debated in the legislature total about $10 million for SCC alone. Commissioner Pogemiller also discussed student debt, Pell grants, and other ways the state can better serve their higher–education students.



"I'm glad to be back here in Mankato. You've got an incredible president, great faculty. And you just need the facilities that allow them to deliver the kind of educational experience students need and demand," Pogemiller said.



Commissioner Pogemiller says to start saving for college immediately to try to curb student debt, but adds no matter what, pick higher education-- whether it's a 2–year program, or a 4–year program, public, or private.

?