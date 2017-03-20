Transgender Woman Speaks At Mankato Church About Acceptance

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mankato held a service with guest speaker Stephanie Mott.

Sunday was the 3rd anniversary of the Transgender Faith tour, and community members came to hear Stephanie Mott's story about how she learned that God loves Everyone.



"Unitarian Universalists, we stand by the inherent worth and dignity of every person. Every person, you don't get to pick and choose," Reverend Don Cameron said.



Stephanie's story begins in rural Kansas...

"Oh I've always known... I always known that I was a girl," Mott said.



A girl, born in a boy's body. She says she felt it was more socially acceptable to let people believe she had multiple personalities than admitting she was transgender... it wasn't until she was 48 that she was able to come out and be who she was meant to be. And now, she's visiting multiple places of worship to tell her story and encourage others to be their authentic selves.



"The idea that I can't have a relationship with God. And I can and I do have a relationship with God, that's center to everything in my life. And when people believe that's not possible then it's really difficult to be who we truly are," Mott said.



Members of the church attentively listened to Mott's story, which showed dark moments, lit by humor and faith. And for many, it inspired them to make the choice to love beyond belief.



"I thought about the courage that is required for young people who face a situation like this and just how difficult it is when society makes it even harder. And so I was very touched by that," Jane Schostag, a member of the congregation said.



The whole congregation stood in unity, with their hearts ignited with acceptance and compassion, and they say now is the most critical time to show how compassionate you can be.



"Well I think it's very timely now, very important. And I think the whole issue of human dignity and human rights is something we need to be confronting now," Schostag said.



--KEYC News12.