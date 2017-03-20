GoFundMe Page Set Up to Help Family of 4-Year-Old Boy Killed by Accidental Hanging

A 4-year-old boy died after catching his hoodie on a coat hanger in a changing room at the Again Thrift Store in Mankato.

Investigators say Ryu Pena was alone when he accidentally hanged himself.

Ryu's mom Denise Gonzalez said, "He was playing. That's the only way I can describe it. He was playing because he's very curious, adventurous, and it all just happened so quickly."

Saturday evening while shopping with his grandma, Ryu slipped away, unnoticed.

Police say it appears the child went into a dressing room, closed the door and climbed up on a bench.

Ryu's hooded sweatshirt got tangled in a coat hanger. Police say it appears he suffocated because his feet couldn't reach the floor. His grandmother and others searched for him inside and outside of the store.

"It wasn't until she came back inside that she saw somebody carrying him out and he was hanging so you didn't see his feet under there," Gonzalez said.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Ryu's funeral. To donate: https://www.gofundme.com/ryu-s-pena-funeral-expenses?rcid=c66b1d374a6b46cf8e568531547b7f19