3rd-seeded Tigers Ready for State

The Marshall Tigers are returning to the state boys basketball tournament. The 26-3 Tigers topped the Waseca Bluejays 57-43 in the Section 2AAA title game, punching their ticket to the state tourney.

In their 11th trip to the state tournament, the Tigers are the 3-seed and will face the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks. The Tigers take the floor at Williams Arena on Wednesday at 4PM in the class AAA quarterfinals. We'll take a look at some of the action Wednesday night on KEYC News 12.