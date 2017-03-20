Fink Leading The Way For Springfield

On Wednesday, over 30 golfers from Minneopa, Terrace View and North Links all hit the links at Minneopa Golf Club for the 20th Annual Walker-Rider Tournament.
MoonDogs homestand comes to an end.
Madelia-native and All-American Maverick wrestler Adam Cooling earned one of 174 NCAA post-graduate scholarships (awarded annually to student-athletes who excel both academically and athletically).
The coaching staff of head coach Lori Meyer, associate head coach Kristle Wolcott and grad assistant coach Sammie Hildreth were named the NFCA 2017 NCAA D-II coaching staff of the year.
Even though the pros don't take the gridiron for another month, that didn't stop a former Viking from coming to Mankato for a kids camp.
Sam Baier smacks a 3 run homer in big win over MoonDogs.
Stingers win 8-2 over the MoonDogs.
Earlier Saturday morning a Minnesota Twins youth baseball clinic took centerstage at the iconic Tink Larson Field over in Waseca putting the fun in fundamentals for those that may one day suit up at Target Field. "To come here, in the field that Tink built to teach some baseball, it's an honor," said Steve Hucke. Plenty of young baseball players from all over Southern Minnesota converged at Tink Larson Field for a clinic put on by the Minnesota Twins learning fr...
