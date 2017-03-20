Fink Leading The Way For Springfield

The Springfield boys basketball team is heading back to the Class A state tournament for the first time since they won it back in 2011.

Tiger sophomore Isaac Fink leading the way.

One week ago he became the program's all–time leading scorer in Springfield's sub–section final game against Mountain Lake Area.

Fink had 32 points in that contest and dropped 31 in last Friday's Section finals against Cedar Mountain Comfrey.

"He deserves everything he gets, he works so hard. He's in the gym a couple hours every day. He's a great leader, kids just kind of feed off him, he wants it so bad. It's just contagious," said Lance Larson, Springfield head coach.



Fink and the rest of the Tigers squad hits the court on this Thursday afternoon at one o'clock.

They're the 5–seed and will take on the Nevis Tigers in the Class A quarterfinals.

We'll have more from Springfield on their state berth later this week on KEYC News 12.