Panthers Gearing Up for First Ever State Tourney

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva Panthers made history as the first boys basketball team to make the state tournament.

Defensively, the Panthers motto is try to hold teams to 40 points. 

And that’s been their strength all year long, showing the ability to come up with some huge stops in key moments.

“Just that want, not wanting to lose, trying to stop everyone from scoring. It’s just digging deep and if you want to win, you’ve got to win on the defensive end,” said Benji Lundberg, NRHEG junior. 

“It really boils down to our defense, when we play well defensively, you feel like you’ve got a shot, because you’re really tough to score on. Defense has carried the day for us,” said Pat Churchill, NRHEG head coach. 

“Obviously we’re not built to score 80-90 points, we’re not going to win that way, we want the game to be 50-60 points,” said Tyler Raimann, NRHEG senior. 

At the other end NRHEG is as patient as any team out there.

“We need to have everybody to be able to shoot the basketball, it makes our motion offense that much better. If they shoot with confidence, that’s all I ask. I say guys when you go out there shoot with confidence and be satisfied out there. WE have a lot of guys who love basketball and love competing, and when the ball’s in their hands, they’re not scared of the moment,” said Churchill. 

The Panthers are ready for their next challenge, second seeded St. Cloud Cathedral in the Class AA quarterfinals.

“You’re going to have close games against great teams. It’s going to be a battle on every possession. Being able to compete on every possession is big,” said Oakley Baker, NRHEG senior. 

“You’re going to go out there, and if you lose, you’re going to go out on the best game you’ve ever played, and if you win, you just keep on going. It’s win or go home,” said Raimann. 

The Panthers and Crusaders tip-off Wednesday evening at six at Williams Arena. 

