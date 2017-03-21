Montgomery Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old

The Montgomery Police Department is looking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Audrey Marie Lukes has been missing since February 22. Police say it’s believed that she ran away from her home in Montgomery.

Audrey has brown eyes and red or auburn hair.

Anyone with any information on where she may be located is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 507-364-8000 Dispatch at 507-364-7700..