Minneapolis Woman Injured In Nicollet County Crash

A 36-year-old Minneapolis woman is injured in a three vehicle accident in Nicollet County.

It happened around 8 p.m. last night. The State Patrol says a vehicle 35-year-old Matthew Zirbes, of Minneapolis and a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Fadumo Yusuf, of Minneapolis, collided at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 22.

Yusuf’s van was pushed into another vehicle driven by 50-year-old Lisa Kay Boehlke, of St. Peter.

Yusuf was transported to the nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other two drivers involved were not injured.