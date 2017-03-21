No Injuries In Early Morning House Fire In New Ulm

No one is injured in a house fire in New Ulm early this morning.

The New Ulm Fire Department responded to the 720th block of South Minnesota Street just before 2 this morning on a report of a house fire.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the south side of the home. Firefighters say no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

It took crews about a half hour to get the fire under control, and stayed on the scene for 3 hours.

The house was heavily damaged.

Firefighters say the fire started in a sleeping area near a portable electric heater.