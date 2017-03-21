St. James Police Department Investigating Car vs. Bike Accident

The St. James Police Department is investigating an accident involving a bike and vehicle over the weekend.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police say 59-year-old Mark Allan Hanson, of St. James was riding a bike on 4th Avenue South when he struck the right front quarter panel of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Andrea Jo Nielson, of Mankato.

Hanson was thrown on to the hood of the vehicle and struck the windshield.

He was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Nielson was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.