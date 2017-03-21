Lakeville Police Seeking Help In Locating Vulnerable Adult

The Lakeville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Kristina Lauer, 27, of Lakeville.

Lauer is a vulnerable adult and authorities are concerned for her welfare. Lauer was dropped off in Eagan around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. She called her residence later to say she was going to a friend’s house and was supposed to return at 9:00 pm but did not. Police say Kristina may be with Cameron Johnson, 29.

Kristina is described as 5’04”, 300 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Johnson is described as 6’01”, 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you think you have seen Kristina or have information regarding her whereabouts please call the Lakeville PD at 952-985-2800 or dial 911.