Jessica Beyer Prepares For Waseca County Admin Job

Jessica Beyer is officially leaving Blue Earth County after accepting the role of Waseca County Administrator.



The Waseca County board selected Beyer last month after interviewing six candidates for the job.

Beyer will leave her current role as Blue Earth County Communications Manager on April 4.

She will begin her new role in Waseca on April 10.

Beyer says the opportunity will allow her to grow her career in county government and leadership skills, but she will miss her colleagues here.



Future Waseca County Administrator Jessica Beyer said, "It's bittersweet actually leaving Blue Earth County, the organization, but it's exciting for me to get to join Waseca County and we're all a county network, so I'm really not leaving that group of folks. I'll still get to work with a lot of Blue Earth County folks on regional projects."



Beyer says she's looking forward to learning from and working with the board and departments in Waseca County.

--KEYC News 12