Thielen Finalizes Contract Extension with Vikings

Joshua Krueger's sentence was stayed in 2016, will now serve prison term for probation violation.
Joshua Krueger's sentence was stayed in 2016, will now serve prison term for probation violation.
A North Mankato woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly abusing her five children.
A North Mankato woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly abusing her five children.
A North Mankato family facing a health crisis receives a life-changing surprise.
A North Mankato family facing a health crisis receives a life-changing surprise.
A 30-year-old Waseca man is charged in a prostitution sting.
A 30-year-old Waseca man is charged in a prostitution sting.
Wednesday, new video was released from the aftermath, showing the bravery of a little girl who witnessed the shooting.
Wednesday, new video was released from the aftermath, showing the bravery of a little girl who witnessed the shooting.