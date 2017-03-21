MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Mayo Clinic Health System To Hold Colorectal Cancer Awareness Event

Dr. David Brokl, Gastroenterologist with Mayo Clinic Health System and Vicki Hart, Mayo Clinic Community Relations Supervisor, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about March as colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colon cancer is cancer of the large intestine, or the colon at the lower part of your digestive system. Rectal cancer is cancer of the last several inches of the colon. Together, they're often referred to as colorectal cancers.

Common risk factors include being over 50-years-old, having a family history of colon cancer, poor diet, obesity and inflammatory intestinal conditions. Mayo Clinic Health System is having an event to spread awareness about colorectal cancer Thursday, March 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the specialty clinic atrium at entrance 2 on the north side of the building. The event will feature food samples, Q&A with Mayo Clinic experts and a giant inflatable colon that visitors can walk through. The event is free and open to the public.