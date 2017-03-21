THRIVE: Cancer Risks From Tanning Beds

"Recently saw a statistic that tanning beds cause more than 400 thousand skin cancers in the us a year. Here in the clinic we see skin cancer every day," Mankato Clinic Dermatologist, Dr. Paul Bandelin said.

Despite the cancer risks, millions of people persist in soaking up UV rays.

"There's different wave lengths of light, UVA, UVB, UVC. UVC the ozone blocks out most of that. UVB, the B causes burns and that wavelength is kind of shorter so it doesn't go as deep. UVA is actually a little bit longer wave length and it actually penetrates through the skin," Dr. Bandelin said.

And experts say tanning beds produce more of the UVA light rays.. known as the ones to cause cancer.

"It's just a concentrated.. you're lying under the light for a set period of time not moving not protecting yourself from the sun," Dr. Bandelin said.

Along with increasing risk for skin cancer. Causing photo aging and increasing risk for skin cancer.

"The three most common types.. basal cell carcinoma skin cancer is the most common, there's squamous cell carcinoma and then melanoma. And melanoma is the most deadly type," Dr. Bandelin said.

It is important to protect you skin, especially if you naturally have genes that cause you to burn easier.

"Having light colored skin blonde or red hair blue green eyes and then the amount of time you spend out in the sun and the amount of blistering burns that you've had," Dr. Bandelin said.

--KEYC News 12