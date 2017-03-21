River's Edge Hospital Officials Present $31.3 Million Expansion Plan

River's Edge Hospital officials officially presented a $31.3 million expansion plan to City Council members and staff at a work session Monday night.

"One of the drivers for this has been the expansion in our partnership with OFC and Ortho edge so that really helps pay the freight for a lot of this work," St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke said.

Hospital officials say a dynamic growth pattern has put the facility at a place to consider the expansion.

"Our school district is building a new high school; the city is building houses and increasing residential space within the city," River's Edge Hospital's Chief Marketing And Development Officer Stephanie Holden said.

Making the needs for the hospital grow as well.

"The addition of eight more rooms, the addition of the third operating room, expansion of our physical and occupational therapy departments are all to meet our mission to provide quality health services to the community," Holden said.

Last night's discussion focused primarily on the financing of the project.

"Often times USDA wants to see a 20 percent match, one of the things and one of the points of discussions we've had with them over the pre-application period was is that really across the board how does that work so our plan is to provide for a couple million dollars in reserves and right now the hospital has $10 million in reserves to meet the match necessary to help move it forward," Prafke said.

A formal vote on the plan will take place at the City Council meeting on Monday, March 27.

"It really is intended to do is kind of set that budget and that gives staff then direction as to plan within that budget and then they can move forward. There will be a lot more steps the city council and the hospital commissioner will need to take," Prafke said.

"We're just really excited we're thrilled with the support we received last night from the city council at the workshop," Holden said.

