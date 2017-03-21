Mankato School Board Approves Construction Projects

The Mankato School Board decided to move forward on several projects. That list includes adding a community locker room at East High School. Jefferson Elementary is adding an elevator, which will make the school handicap accessible. West High School will be repairing a water pipe and the Lincoln Community Center will get roof repairs.

"Next September, we're going to have well over 8,000 students coming to us to be served and to learn. So we're obligated to make sure these projects are completed, and if not, make the necessary plans so school can commence and students can be successful in their learning," Thomas Sager, the District's Director of Business Services, said.

The board did strike down a bid for an Annex project at West High School. Overall, the total amount of the projects will be about $4.5 million, which is under budget.



"These are the things that we do to ensure that our facilities are in such a way that student achievement and student growth has the best opportunity to occur," Sager said.



Construction will start before the end of the school year. The school board is hoping to have all the projects wrap up before next school year ends, with the exception of the locker rooms at East High school which are supposed to be done in November.

