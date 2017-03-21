Focus Groups Helping To Craft Mankato's Arts And Culture Plan Update

The Twin Rivers Council for the Arts wants the public's help to update Mankato's arts and culture plan.



The group is hosting a series of informal focus groups for people to express ideas and concerns.

Each event focuses on expanding the goals of the plan including advocacy, funding, education and other topics.

The forums aim to bring in a number of voices, including those in the creative community, to create a well–rounded plan.



Executive Director of the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts Noelle Lawton said, "We also need to take a step in this process and put some policy and procedures down around how do we want to make sure that we're selecting the best art for the community that's reflective of who we are, how do we maintain this.



The second focus group is tonight, March 21 at 6:30 at the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.

Future focus groups are March 23 at 5 p.m. at the Centenary Methodist Church and March 31 at 1 p.m. at VINE.

For more, visit:

http://www.twinriversarts.org/

http://www.citycentermankato.com/mankato-arts-culture-plan-update-open-house/

