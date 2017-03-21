Grants Awarded to Combat Sex Trafficking

To help law enforcement improve sex trafficking investigations, the Department of Public Safety Office of Justice Programs (DPS-OJP) recently awarded eight Sex Trafficking Investigation and Training Grants to agencies across the state for 2017.

The statewide grants totaled $799,268 compared with $487,500 last year. The grants will be used for new or enhanced multi-jurisdictional projects, or to provide training and/or consultation for law enforcement on sex trafficking investigations. The increase was due to additional funding appropriated by the legislature and signed by Governor Dayton.

“Sex trafficking is pervasive and it hurts women and children everywhere in Minnesota,” said Lt. Governor Tina Smith. “These new grants will help law enforcement agencies crack down on criminals who prey on Minnesota’s most vulnerable individuals. I encourage victims of trafficking to contact Minnesota’s Day One Crisis Line or their local police department. All Minnesotans deserve to live free of violence.”

In 2016, 314 youth and adult trafficking victims, or at-risk-juveniles of being trafficked, were referred to services across the state.

Last year, there were 249 possible sex trafficking reports referred or initiated by the six grantees. Of those 249, 172 were investigated and 35 cases were charged out.

In 2016, grantees provided 200 hours of training to 1,524 law enforcement individuals. Grantees also provided 145 hours of education on sex trafficking to 2,329 non-law enforcement individuals.

“Taking advantage of youth and adults to use them for sex should concern every Minnesotan,” said Raeone Magnuson, Office of Justice Programs director. “Providing resources and training to law enforcement enables them to strategically investigate sex trafficking cases to recover the highest risk victims as well as target the traffickers in ways they have not been able to do so in the past.”

2017 Grants in our area:

Lower Sioux Indian Community: Sex Trafficking Investigator (Redwood & Renville Counties)

New Ulm Police Department: Brown, Blue Earth, Nicollet County Anti-Trafficking Team (BBENCATT) Investigations Support (Brown, Blue Earth & Nicollet Counties).

-KEYC News 12