4 Blaine Officers Sickened by Fumes Coming From Van in Chase

Four Blaine police officers are out of the hospital after becoming sick from fumes coming from a van that was stopped after a chase.

The Blaine Police Department says an officer tried to stop the suspicious vehicle Tuesday morning, but the van took off. The chase went into Lino Lakes and ended when an officer bumped the van and forced it to stop.

Two officers began having trouble breathing when they approached the van. Two other officers arrived and also became ill.

A hazardous materials team spent hours at the scene. Eventually police said the source apparently was a leaking propane tank combined with used spray-paint cans in the van.

The van driver also was briefly hospitalized. Police seized a loaded gun from the van.

-KEYC News 12