6 Months After The Flooding In Waseca

It wasn't too long ago that the streets of Waseca were filled with water and traveling in the city was almost impossible unless you had a boat.

Now the streets are dry, life continues on, but the pain from those days can still be felt six months later, as many people still need help.

“People are going to feel the impact from this for… it will probably take a year and a half or two years before we're healed or to where we're back to where we should be. That's pretty average for long–term recovery in communities,” said Nancy Lageson Former Emergency Management Director.

Nancy Lageson was the Emergency Management Director at the time of the flooding, but now she works for Lutheran Social Service. She says that even though FEMA has packed up and moved on people can still find ways to get help.

“The state department of Minnesota has an amazing program called 'Minnesota Quick Start' that program offers money to people that were impacted that didn't necessarily apply or get all the money that they needed for repairs or for fix-ups from SBA or from FEMA. So we are in the process of helping people or directing them that way to go to the Minnesota Quick Start Program. It's a great program.”

Many things can be replaced and rebuild, but the mental scars from that day still remain.

“The Police Chief, the School Superintendent, Public Health and some Min Prairie folks have all gotten together for a Support Mental Health Coalition, and they are going to bring something to the community in May,” added Lageson.

Lageson says that she still is impressed by the community of Waseca, and how complete strangers can come together to work for a common good.

“I do know that we are more prepared than we have ever been in this county to respond and recover if this happens again,” Lageson said.