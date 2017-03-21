Officials Seek Killer of 2 Bald Eagles in Iowa

Officials are looking for the killer of two bald eagles in central Iowa's Webster County.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Conservation officer Bill Spece says the first bald eagle was an immature bird found two weeks ago in the Boone Forks Wildlife Area. The second was a mature bird found Saturday, about 10 miles away, near the sewage lagoons in Lehigh.

The second eagle was initially found alive, but died after being transported to a wildlife rehabilitator. It had been shot twice.

Spece says both eagles were shot with a similar caliber firearm and left for dead, leading officials to think the cases are related.

Bald eagles are a state and federally protected species.

-KEYC News 12