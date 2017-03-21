MnDOT Starts Work On Highway 22 Next Week

Work on the two–year Highway 22 reconstruction begins Monday, March 27, meaning months of detoured traffic for drivers between Mankato and Mapleton.



This evening, MnDOT and the project's contractors laid out how work will progress on the $20.5 million project.

This year, crews will reconstruct from north of Mapleton through Beauford and replace a bridge.



MnDOT Project Manager Peter Harff said, "Right away they're going to go to work on the bridge at the Big Cobb River. That's the controlling element in the construction this year, so they need to get the stream diverted, the existing bridge removed, get the new abutments and piers placed."



In 2018, the work finishes between Beauford and Highway 15 will be completed with a roundabout put in at the intersection with Highway 90.

Officials are also displaying the updated concepts of what the Victory Drive Memorial landscaping to replace trees along Highway 22 could look like.

MnDOT spent months reaching out to landowners, veterans groups and the public for feedback.



MnDOT Project Manager Robert Jones said, "We've gotten a lot of feedback from the general public of what they'd like to see in place of some of the trees that are coming out along the corridor. With that, we came up with five design concepts right now that we're looking at."



Work on the landscaping and monument will be completed in 2019.

The designs will be finalized this summer.

Before construction begins, there will be an observance at the Mapleton Plaza Park with area veterans at 9 a.m.

--KEYC News 12