Community Talks Planned on Third Cleveland Bond Referendum

The Cleveland Public School District is hoping a community discussion will help get their bond referendum passed.



After two failed referendums, the school board approved moving forward with the bond referendum again. They haven't decided on the date, or the scope of the bond and the amount. The board will seek public feedback to help decide what needs to go into it.



"As far as enrollment goes, we're pretty high, almost at capacity. We've done educational studies as far as programs and facilities itself. We're experiencing a growth of enrollment and shortage of adequate classroom spaces," Cleveland Public Schools Superintendent Brian Phillips said.



Following the community meetings, the school board will pass an official resolution that will announce the date and scope of the bond itself, which will then be presented to the public.

--KEYC News 12