MSU Uses Wooden Nickels And Minnesota Nice For Nurse Training

Learning devices can be found in the most unique of places.

In our next story, it comes from a community engagement artist, wooden nickels, and the internet.



MSU nursing students are being asked to step outside their comfort zones.

They've been given a wooden chip, and are tasked with giving it as a reward to someone they see doing kind act.

Then they're to go online, punch in the number on the chip, and the act they saw, with the hopes that the next person will continue.

The project has several aspects to it that nursing instructors think are key to their profession.

Once the project has been utilized in the classroom, it will eventually live on in one form or another, as the Minnesota Nickel project is something put together by Su Legatt, currently the exhibition director at the Rochester Art Center.



It's an exercise in Minnesota Nice, which would serve any nursing student well.

-- KEYC News 12.