Blue Earth Police Warning Residents Of Car Break-Ins

The Blue Earth Police Department is warning residents after a handful of reports of car break-ins.

Blue Earth Police Chief Tom Fletcher says the city has taken 5 reports in the last week of vehicle windows being broken out and valuables taken. Police say the incidents have been happening both during the day and night.

Authorities advise not to leave any valuables in your vehicle.

Anyone with more information about the break-ins is asked to call the Blue Earth Police Department at 507-526-5959.