UPDATE: Reports Of Possible Gunfire Near Britain's Parliament

Updated: 10:18 a.m.

The leader of Britain's House of Commons says a man attacked a police officer at Parliament and has been shot by police. David Lidington says the Parliament complex is in lockdown. He says there are reports of further violent incidents neaby, and police say they have been called to a firearms incident on nearby Westminster Bridge. Witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on the bridge, and photos showed a car plowed into railings.

A session of Britain's House of Commons has been suspended as witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire nearby.

The Commons' speaker suspended the session as police responded to an incident.

Journalists at the Parliament building said they were told to stay in their offices.

The Press Association news agency reported that two people were seen lying within the grounds of Parliament.

Police had no immediate confirmation.