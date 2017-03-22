VINE Adult Community Center Begins Pool Installation

The VINE Adult Community Center is beginning the installation of a state-of-the-art indoor pool.



The warm water exercise pool arrived in Mankato Wednesday after being custom made in Italy. Technicians from Italy are helping assemble the pool, which will be used for exercise classes, physical therapy and lap swimming.



"It's been part of the building plan to have our pool here. We do offer water exercise classes currently, but we have to offer them offsite because we don't have a pool yet. It will be really nice to have everything under one roof," said VINE Guest Services Director Meghan Velasquez.



VINE is still accepting donations to finance the pool.

The pool is expected to open in July.

--KEYC News 12