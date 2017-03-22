MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Get Up To Speed On Spring Trends At New Ulm Fashion Show

Heather Hammer with A to Zinnia Floral & Gifts joined us today, along with models from Semblance, Gallery 512, and Inspired to talk about the upcoming Champagne Brunch & Spring Fashion Show. The show is meant to highlight some of the many things the local shops in New Ulm have to offer.

The event takes place April 1 at the Grand Center for Arts & Culture, with doors open at 9, serving at 9:15 and the fashion show at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 and include $40 worth of coupons from participating stores. Tickets are available at participating stores, including the Gallery 512 location in Mankato.