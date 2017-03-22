Suspect In Minnesota Mail Carrier Shooting Identified

Authorities have identified the 73-year-old man who died after shooting a mail carrier's vehicle and a deputy's squad car in rural northwestern Minnesota.

The medical examiner in Grand Forks County, North Dakota, identifies the man as Clarence Huderle of Warren. Huderle died of a gunshot wound, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says his death is still being investigated.

Authorities say the mail carrier was making deliveries late Monday morning when gunshots shattered the rear window of his vehicle in Polk County. A deputy who responded was confronted by Huderle armed with a rifle. Huderle fired at the deputy, striking the squad car.

Investigators say an officer with the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force returned fire. Huderle was later found dead outside his home with a high-powered rifle.