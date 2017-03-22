Highway 4 St. James Construction Starts April 3 With Detour

Weather permitting, construction will begin and Highway 4 motorists will be detoured around the reconstruction project through St. James on Monday, April 3.

Through traffic will be detoured to Watonwan County Roads 57, 56 and 55 until October, but all businesses along Highway 4 will have access provided and will be open for business.

The first section of Highway 4 that will be under construction is the business section from 6th Avenue North to 2nd Avenue South. The contractor has estimated an April – August timeframe for this work.

In May, work should begin from 2nd Avenue South to 7th Avenue South with completion in September.

After the Watonwan County Fair in July, work will take place from 7th Avenue South to 10th Avenue South.

Weekly construction meetings will be held on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at the St. James Community Room beginning April 5.

Construction in 2018 will also include a detour as work proceeds from Weston Avenue to 11 Avenue North. Construction completed in 2016 includes 8th Avenue North and Weston Avenue.

S M Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the contract with a bid of $15,685,646.



The Highway 4 project, which extends from south of Watonwan County Fairgrounds to 11th Avenue North, includes utility replacement throughout the project, upgrading sidewalk and pedestrian ramps for safe ADA accessible accommodations, lighting, and intersection and access revisions.

