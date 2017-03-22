Springfield Back in State Tournament

For the fourth time in program history the Springfield boys basketball team is headed to state!

The Tigers hope this trip ends as well as their last one back in 2011 when they nabbed the State title!



The Tigers come roaring into this year's state quarterfinals fresh off an overtime victory in the Section final.



"We just have to keep playing hard and keep playing our style of basketball, and we'll be okay," said Tanner Vogel, Tigers junior.



"We've got good athletes, we go eight deep on our bench, and we all can do it," said Decker Scheffler, Tigers freshman.

Despite trailing by double digits at halftime Springfield kept chipping away at Cedar Mountain Comfrey and tied it up with just seconds left on the clock.



"Being a close game, it means a lot more I think to fight through something like that, then come in and win by 20. I think that's better for our kids so hopefully that works and gets us on a roll for the state tournament," said Lance Larson, Tigers head coach.



"It was just a lot of heart, coach told us that we need to believe, and we need to believe every second of the game, and I think we did that. We all wanted it, it's great," said Kale Meendering, Tigers senior.

The Tigers earned a five seed in the Class A tournament with their 28–2 record.

"It took a while before we got rolling, we lost our first game out of the chute, and maybe that was okay. I think they learned that it wasn't going to be easy, that we had to focus on defense, we have to rebound. As it went along, we had some pretty good stretches where we had 10–12 wins in a row, then we lost in the border battle with a team from Wisconsin that's a really good team, but I think we learned from that as well. We learn from those losses and keep going," said Larson.

"We love each other, we've got each other's backs, and that's all that matters. We might not have the most talent, but we love each other," said Isaac Fink, Tigers sophomore.

Springfield battles the 28–1 Nevis Tigers this Thursday afternoon at one at Williams Arena.

We'll have the highlights Thursday night.