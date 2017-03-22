Six Months Since The Flooding In St. Clair

A short six months ago heavy rainfall filled the streets of St. Clair leaving residents devastated.

"It was a very difficult time and I think we can't thank the community enough for all of their efforts, the school, just residents, people from the area, throughout Minnesota. We had people come from all over to help us," City Clerk Treasurer, Catherine Seys said.

And though small, roughly 862 people in the city, the support they have for one another is what helped them through..

"It's nice to come from a small town. It just goes to show how other small towns in the area all come together and help wherever help is needed," St. Clair Mayor, Marvin More said.

As flooding took over the water treatment plant,

Portable toilets and hand washing stations became a way of life for nearly a week..

And now city officials are working hard to get things back in order.

"Just last week we completed our main control center, had that installed, we were on a temporary service prior to that so just most of the big items are finished now and we're back in business," Seys said.

With about 500 thousand dollars in repairs so far. There's still more work to be done.

"Our plan is to put some sheet piling in the berm that;s back over here where the water actually came over and we're hoping to raise it 2–3 feet as high as we possibly can go with it. The sheet piling is what FEMA is suggesting because we're restricted with space being so close to the river and that way we can get our height up," More said.

The streets now may be dry, but the pain from that day is still felt.

"I just hope it doesn't happen again. I think it's inevitable that it probably will but nobody knows when or how bad the next one will be. We're just keeping our fingers crossed and protect what we can right now," More said.

Homeowners are still working on individual assistance with FEMA and contractors on getting things fixed.

