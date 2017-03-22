THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.

"I need an uninvited event so something that you didn't want to happen, unexpectedly happen. Secondly, I feel really scared, intense fear during that event and thirdly, intense helplessness," Mankato Clinic Licensed Psychologist, Greg Nelson said.

An event leaving someone traumatized can be an emotional or physical experience.

"It's more than the battlefield it's more than that car accident. It can be that someone whose spouse had an affair on them and now they can't get those images out of their head and it keeps recycling over and over again and that's one of the natures of trauma," Nelson said.

Greg has found one trick to treating trauma is by using brain spotting... A technique that re-traumatizes the patient.

"It's rather like sitting in a theater seat and you're watching a movie from your theater seat only you're watching this movie that is not fun to watch and because you're in a theater seat your observing it a little differently from a different position and hopefully a little bit more relaxed and that over time that exposure to that same vent and not being as intensely afraid or intensely helpless helps you begin to heal," Nelson said.

Through trial and error, Greg has found brain spotting to be effective.

"I'd say about 80 percent of the people I've done it with have found some benefit significant benefit usually. There's some that don't benefit as much and so then we use other approaches like EMDR which is eye movement reprocessing or more of a cognitive behavioral kind of model," Nelson said.

--KEYC News 12