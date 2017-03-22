St. Mary's First-Grade Teacher Keeping Excitement For Learning Alive

A police pursuit Thursday afternoon spanning more than 20 miles ends in a cornfield near Waldorf
A 30-year-old Waseca man is charged in a prostitution sting.
Two people are injured after an alleged stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
A North Mankato woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly abusing her five children.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a lottery scam surfacing in the area.
