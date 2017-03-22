Two Arrested in Mankato Drug Bust

Two Mankato residents are facing 1st degree drug charges after the River Valley Drug Task Force raided a home on Plato Street.

According to the criminal complaint, the Task Force pulled trash from the residence on Saint Patrick's Day after a tip from a confidential informant.

They found a baggy with residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

They then got a warrant and raided the home, where they say they found over 90 grams of meth, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a cashier's check stub for more than 26–thousand dollars.

41 year old Andrew Jerome Erickson and 44 year old Janet Lee Westberg were arrested.

Both are charged with 1st degree drug sale and 1st degree drug possession.

Erickson's Rule 8 hearing is scheduled for March 30th.

Westberg waived her Rule 8 hearing.

-KEYC News 12