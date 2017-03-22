Help For Renewable Energy In Nicollet County

Nicollet County is thinking green as it announces a new financial tool for energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements.

Here's something you don't see every day. Solar panels a farm field, or more accurately, it's a solar array. Sights like this might become more common in the future, and Nicollet County wants to help.

"It's kind of the wave of the future. We've seen a lot of renewable energy topics happening in the last couple of years," said the Property and Public Services Director, Mandy Landkamer.

Property-Assisted Clean Energy, or PACE is now in place to help with the adoption of these energy saving technologies and to help them grow.

"The county just recently adopted it. At the March 14th board meeting, the commissioners approved the participation and the agreement was executed by the St. Paul Port Authority earlier this week. So we have the go ahead to go forward and now our residents are able to participate," Landkamer said.

PACE provides project financing that is repaid as a separate item on property tax assessments. It is hoped that this will eliminate the burden of upfront costs by providing a low–cost, long–term financing option.

"It is something that is concerning for people on how they can keep their electrical costs down, but also how to make their building more efficient and also more long–term for them," added Landkamer.

Businesses, farms, multi-family housing, nonprofit organizations and churches within Nicollet County are eligible for PACE. It's not just for solar panels, A variety of water and energy conservation measures qualify.

"Possibly updating their boilers to be more efficient, some lighting sources, there is quite a list that is advantageous for individuals to review and take advantage of," said Landkamer.

If you have questions about PACE, you can contact the Property Services Department in Nicollet County. Click Here