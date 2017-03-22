Tenants Displaced After Apartment Fire

Quick action by emergency personnel helps prevent serious injuries after a fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex in Fairmont.



Fairmont Police responded to 218 South Grant Street shortly after 4:30 am. The initial officer arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the second story.



"The initial officer that responded was able to enter the building but was met with heavy smoke, he could hear a person calling for help somewhere within the building but due to the heavy thick black smoke was unable to locate them. During that time Fairmont Fire Department arrived on scene and were able to get everyone out safely," Fairmont Police Chief Michael Hunter said.

Two tenants were taken to Mayo Health System Fairmont for smoke inhalation and the arriving officer was later taken in as well. The owner of the apartment complex believes the fire started in an empty apartment that was being renovated. The State Fire Marshal is investigating, but no foul play is suspected.

