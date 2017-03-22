Funds Tied Up For Construction Projects

Construction on five area road and bridge infrastructure projects could face delays.



"MnDOT is waiting for budget authority from the legislature to spend an additional $105 million dollars around the state," said MnDOT Public Information Officer Rebecca Ardnt.



Every year, the federal government allocates funding for transportation projects, but the additional funds have yet to be authorized.



"We've been trying to get this done since last year. It was in the transportation bill that didn't make it out of conference. We had it in the bonding bill, but of course the bonding bill got torpedoed by the Senate and we couldn't reach agreement to hold a special session to pass it," said Rep. Paul Torkelson (R), District 16B.



MnDOT says the delay could postpone projects until next year.



"Some projects we could get done this season, but if it gets a little more complicated, like the Highway 15 project in the city of Fairmont, where we have to order signal poles and specialty pieces, that could take a lot of added time to a project," said Ardnt.



Governor Dayton has asked the Transportation Finance Chairs to pass a clean authorization bill by March 31st.



"We passed the bill out of Committee and its awaiting action on the house as we speak. The next step is to take action on the house floor. I've encouraged leadership to consider taking action as soon as possible. I'm not sure what the status is in the Senate, but if they pass a similar bill, we could get that the Governor's desk and he could sign it," said Torkelson.



MnDOT says by the time they hire contractors, these projects are now looking to begin in July.



"I think that would be troublesome to motorists, to not see the highways improved at this time," said Ardnt.



