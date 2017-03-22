Two Injured in Kasota Crash

As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
For many people, the day doesn't start until they've had that first cup of coffee or two, but two local friends have turned their love for the drink into a whole lot more...
The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect.
The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds and Springfield Tigers have played some memorable baseball games against one another over the years. Now two players who were fierce rivals in high school are teaming up in the Northwoods League.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a lottery scam surfacing in the area.
Two people are injured after an alleged stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
