Two Injured in Kasota Crash

Two people are injured in a crash near Kasota. It happened Wednesday around 5:15 in the evening on Highway 22 and Le Sueur County Road 21.

According to the State Patrol, 92-year-old Harriet Derner of St. Peter was traveling southbound on Highway 22. Chad McKinney of Comfrey was northbound on Highway 22. The vehicles collided. Derner suffered non-life threatening injuries. 16-year-old Skylar McKinney also was injured. All three people were wearing seatbelts.

Kasota Fire, Allina Ambulance, and Rivers Edge ambulance assisted on scene.

-KEYC News 12