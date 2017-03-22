North Mankato Looks To Get Out In Front Of Growing Pains

North Mankato looks ahead to its status as a mid-sized city, and grapples with hang ups at the capitol over its local option sales tax.



Estimates show that North Mankato's population could soon balloon to 20,000 by 2025.

Because of that, the city may want pressing needs to be taken care of, without the need to take the issue to the council first - a shift in job title for their city administrator to a city manager, like Mankato has.



These talks came up at a strategic planning meeting with the council Tuesday night. Also discussed at the meeting was making the mayor's term years like the rest of the council.

In other North Mankato news, currently there are two numbers floating around in St. Paul for the city's local option sales tax. An older $9 million figure in the House, and the current $15 million figure that passed by city referendum in November.

-- KEYC News 12.