Carroll Named Coach of the Year

Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey coach Mike Carroll was named USCHO.com women's hockey D-III coach of the year. Carroll was tabbed MIAC coach of the year for the 7th time, following the conference tournament and earned national recognition after leading the Gusties to a third place finish in the NCAA tournament. The longtime coach wrapped up his 18th season at Gustavus. With his 378-101-35 record, Carroll is the 2nd winningest D-III women's hockey coach of all-time.