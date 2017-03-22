New Richland Names New Police Chief

The city of New Richland has opted to keep their own police department, hiring an investigator with the Waseca County Sheriff's Office to take over as police chief.

Anthony Martens has been named chief of police.

New Richland had been without a chief since September.

The city had considered dropping the department all together, and perhaps contracting with the Waseca County Sheriff's Office for police coverage.

Instead Martens will assume the position sometime next month.

