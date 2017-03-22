KEYC - NRHEG Drops State Quarterfinal to Crusaders in OT

NRHEG Drops State Quarterfinal to Crusaders in OT

In their first state appearance, the Panthers of NRHEG battled the 2nd-seeded Crusaders of St. Cloud Cathedral. The Panthers trailed early, but worked their way out a the deficit. Benji Lundberg's buzzer beater forced the game to overtime where the Panthers fell 70-59. The Panthers will face Breckenridge Thursday night in the Consolation Bracket.