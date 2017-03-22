KEYC - Annandale Tops JCC in AA Quarterfinals

Annandale Tops JCC in AA Quarterfinals

The 5th-seeded Jackson County Central Huskies faced the 4th-seeded Annandale Cardinals in the class AA quarterfinals on Wednesday night at the Target Center. The Cardinals led by four at halftime and earned the 66-61 victory over the Huskies.