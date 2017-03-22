Marshall Tigers Advance to AAA Semifinals

In the class AAA quarterfinals, the 3rd-seeded Marshall Tigers battled the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Wednesday afternoon at Williams Arena. The Tigers led 44-28 at the break and rolled to the 83-64 win over Grand Rapids. Marshall faces Austin on Thursday at 2PM in the AAA semifinals at the Target Center. We'll take a look at some of the highlights Thursday night on KEYC News 12 at 6PM on FOX 12 Mankato.