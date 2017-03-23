British Prime Minister: 'Acts Of Normality' Best Response To Terror

Prime Minister Theresa May says "millions of acts of normality'' are the best response to terrorism.

In the House of Commons, May saluted the ``everyday actions'' of ``millions people" going about their days and "getting on with their lives.''

Though streets around Parliament are cordoned off, the vast majority of London is open and bustling as usual. Parliament resumed sitting Thursday, less than 24 hours after the attack.

May says the resolve of ordinary people shows ``our values will prevail.''

She says police know the identity of the British-born man who went on a car and gun rampage at Parliament.

May says he was once investigated for extremist links but was considered a peripheral figure. She didn't disclose his name, but said police believe the man acted alone and there is no reason to believe ``imminent further attacks'' are planned.

May has delivered a defiant message after the deadly attack, saying ``we are not afraid.''

May has told lawmakers in the House of Commons that ``yesterday an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy, but today we meet as normal.''

She called the car and knife rampage that killed three victims ``an attack on free people everywhere.''

France's foreign minister says three French teenagers hospitalized after the attack outside London's Parliament are not in life-threatening condition.

Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, after visiting the victims in London, said democratic nations should not be cowed by this kind of attack.

``We must say no to those who want to kill our democracy,'' he told reporters. ``We will not put up walls.''

While no information has been released bout the attackers' identity, Ayrault said authorities should fight against the radicalization of young people and against the Islamic State group in particular. Ayrault was at a meeting in Washington about fighting IS when the London attack hit.

The three French teens, part of a large group on a high school trip to London, were among those injured Wednesday.