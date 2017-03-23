City Of Mankato Looking For Help In Shaping Community's Future

The community is hosting city conversation groups beginning the week of April 17.

The focus groups are meant to aid the city council in making decisions that reflect the greater good of the community.

Each group covers a different aspect of city structure, including community livability, community growth, city services, public safety and resource and environmental stewardship.

Each meeting lasts about three hours.

Those interested in participating are asked to register by calling the city of Mankato at 3-1-1 or 507-387-8600. Find more information about dates of each group meeting by clicking here.