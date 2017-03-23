Iowa Senate Rejects Ban On Traffic Cameras, Backs New Rules

The Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would impose new rules for traffic enforcement cameras, but lawmakers rejected a proposed ban on the devices.

The Senate approved the bill Wednesday night after amending it to retain the cameras and impose the new rules.

Sen. Brad Zaun of Urbandale had sought to end use of the cameras but senators on a bipartisan vote decided to change the bill.

The cameras are used in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Muscatine, Davenport, Windsor Heights, Fort Dodge and Polk County.

The new rules would require officials to justify use of the cameras, and money generated from tickets would only go toward road construction or public safety.

The measure heads to the House.