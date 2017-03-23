Minnesota Adds 3,800 Jobs In February

Minnesota tacked on 3800 jobs in February, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 4 percent.

That's according to seasonally adjusted figures by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

In addition, January's job losses were revised from 8,300 to 3,900 jobs lost.

Trade transportation and utilities led the way last month, gaining 5,700 new jobs.

While Minnesota's 4 other metropolitan statistical areas saw job gains, the Mankato MSA has lost 120 jobs since last year.